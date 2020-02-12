Al Horford's First-Class Character Made Brett Brown's Adjustment Easier

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Just the other night when Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown was asked about the possibility of having Al Horford come off the bench, he responded in an almost unexpected way.

Typically, when a player signs a contract as wealthy as Horford's four-year, $109 million deal, coming off the bench shouldn't even be a consideration. However, seeing as though the Sixers have failed to help the trio of Horford, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons coexist most of the time, a change was necessary.

Brown's initial response to the question made it seem like that kind of adjustment was coming soon. After practice on Monday, the Sixers' head coach doubled-down on his claim. Perhaps one more game with Horford in the starting lineup was in the cards, but ultimately, the team has seen enough.

For the first time since 2007, Al Horford was told he was going to come off the bench on Tuesday night ahead of the matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Sixers' big man wasn't exactly thrilled with the idea, he didn't let the subtle change kill his mood. "[I was told] yesterday," Horford mentioned. "I just accepted it. It's obviously not the position I saw myself in, but it's what is best for the team."

Just because Horford was technically benched, it doesn't mean he's going to be riding the pine. After checking onto the court roughly five minutes into the first quarter, the Sixers' big man totaled for 27 minutes on Tuesday, which was right around his average for this season.

Naturally, the idea of coming off the bench as a seasoned veteran is a tough pill to swallow for Horford. Considering how much the starting lineup has struggled to coexist, though, it was a change that needed to at least be experimented with.

"Right now, this starting group has been struggling," Brown explained after the game. "[Al] has done nothing wrong. I keep myself up late at night trying to find ways to coach it, fix it, and let it coexist. To date, after 50 whatever games we have struggled a bit. I feel like I can help him play at the level he can play at. I think this can be a win-win."

While Horford wasn't happy about the change, his high-class personality wouldn't allow him to make a big deal out of it. Making this significant change wasn't an easy one for Brett Brown, but at least Horford made the delivery of the message a lot easier.

Brown described Horford as "all class," as he was asked how the conversation between the two went on Monday. "He's a great teammate. He understood, and it was a high-level adult conversation that I appreciate and respect."

At the moment, the situation is tough for Horford. After some time, however, it should get easier for the 33-year-old veteran. After all, he did mention that he believes his new role "doesn't really change much from before." That's all that really matters now.

