Sixers' Al Horford Sends a Message to Fans During NBA Suspension

At this point, it has been a little over a week since the NBA last tipped off. Just last Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers were back home to host the Detroit Pistons after playing in four games out West. When the Sixers returned, their veteran big man Al Horford was relieved to be back on the East Coast, as things were slightly calmer on this side in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it wouldn't be long before COVID-19 affected not only the rest of the map -- but it also directly affected the NBA too. After that matchup against the Pistons, NBA commissioner Adam Silver called it quits for the time being. He suspended league operations, and the Sixers became one of a handful of teams who had to quarantine.

Earlier in the week, the organization had the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19, and the Sixers announced that three members have tested positive. So at this point, players are still expected to remain in quarantine for at least a few more days. While some of the younger guys on the Sixers have been creating content online for the world to see, the veteran players have been more on the quiet side of things.

But Sixers' veteran big man Al Horford has decided to speak out for the first time as he uploaded a video to his Instagram for all to see.

"I want to encourage everyone to work from home if you can. Make sure that we stay isolated, and we listen to our health officials and take care of yourselves."

Horford, like many NBA players at this stage, is trying to encourage fans to take the proper precautions provided by the CDC to help minimize cases of the coronavirus in the country. If you would like any additional information on how you can help, check out NBA Cares' official page of information regarding the coronavirus.

