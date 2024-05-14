Sixers All-Star Makes Rare Appearance at Mavs-Thunder Playoff Game
With the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024 playoff run concluded, players are soaking in some hoops action elsewhere.
For Tyrese Maxey, he was back in his home state this week, checking out the Dallas Mavericks’ matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Sitting courtside for the Game 4 matchup between the Mavs and the Thunder, Maxey was next to the action and was spotted helping up Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after a fall.
It’s no surprise Maxey attended a game in Dallas, considering he’s from the area. When the Sixers paid a visit to the Mavericks back in March, Maxey’s family was in attendance for Philly’s impressive 120-116 over Dallas.
At the time, Maxey was critical to the team’s success, as he helped lead Philadelphia to a victory by scoring 24 points in 39 minutes with a Joel Embiid-less lineup.
Maxey and the Sixers didn’t go very far in the postseason this year. After taking on the New York Knicks in round one, the Sixers dropped out in six games. Now, there are some significant question marks surrounding the 76ers, who are expected to make quite a few changes this summer.
As for Maxey, he is expected to lock in a long-term deal with the organization at some point. While the Sixers could’ve extended Maxey last summer, the team put those discussions on hold.
After an impressive season, which included an All-Star appearance and Most Improved Player win for Maxey, the young guard has earned a big pay day for years to come. Before he reaches the negotiation table, though, Maxey is enjoying his off-time by checking out some high-level hoops in the Western Conference.