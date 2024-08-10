All 76ers

Sixers All-Star Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Dominant Showing at Olympics

Joel Embiid's performance for Team USA against Serbia generated a reaction from Tyrese Maxey.

Oct 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (12) passes the ball between Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (12) passes the ball between Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
One more win for Team USA could allow Joel Embiid to leave the 2024 Paris Olympics as a gold medalist.

The Philadelphia 76ers center played a big part in keeping the team’s gold medal hopes alive on Thursday as they struggled against Serbia for most of the matchup.

After the game, Embiid’s All-Star teammate Tyrese Maxey took to social media to react to his teammate’s dominant showing in Paris.

“Hey Joel,” said Maxey.

While this summer’s Olympic run hasn’t been Embiid’s best stretch of basketball, he came up big on a major stage. Against Serbia, Embiid scored 19 points, trailing only Steph Curry in that category.

The center shot efficiently from the field, making all but three of his 11 attempts and knocking down all but one of his three-pointers. He also accounted for four rebounds and two assists while having an impact on the defensive end of the floor.

A 32-15 run in the fourth quarter allowed USA to pull away with a four-point victory against Serbia.

Embiid’s next run will be for a gold medal. Meanwhile, Serbia falls into bronze medal territory.

Maxey and the rest of the Sixers could benefit a lot from Embiid’s experience out in Paris. As the Sixers search for an NBA Championship run, their core group of Embiid and Maxey don’t have any championship experience at the moment.

This summer, Embiid is sharing the stage with several star players who have won at the highest level. Learning valuable lessons, Embiid could return to Philadelphia with a lot to teach Maxey and the rest of the roster.

