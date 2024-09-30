Sixers All-Star is Getting Hype as New Season Approaches
It's been a long four months for fans and players of the Philadelphia 76ers since their elimination at the hands of the New York Knicks in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
While the Sixers were eliminated, there were still things to take away from the series, including Tyrese Maxey's scoring prowess when it matters, dropping 46 points in Madison Square Garden, which included a half court three to send the game into overtime.
Maxey went into the offseason off of a career-defining season, posting highs in his points, assists, and rebounds per game, helping fill the void that was left by James Harden following his departure in October 2023.
The 23-year-old was awarded for his progress being given a spot in the All-Star game for the first time in his career, as well as being the recipient of the Most Improved Player award.
It appears that the 23-year-old is done waiting for the upcoming season, as expressed in a post he shared on X on Saturday afternoon.
The All-Star guard won't have to wait long to hit the court with his teammates as the Sixers are set to travel to the Bahamas in the first week of October for their training camp, which comes just before their preseason slate of games.
The first taste of action is set for October 7th when the Sixers welcome the New Zealand Breakers into the Wells Fargo Center, the first time the home team has played an international opponent since their match against the Guangzhou Long-Lions in 2018.