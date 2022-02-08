Andre Drummond Reacts to Bulls Broadcast Team's Trolling

The Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon. With the game streaming on local regional sports networks, NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Chicago had the game on in their markets.

Over the last few years, NBC Sports Chicago's social media account has built up a reputation of putting out controversial tweets as they attempt to troll Chicago sports teams' opponents.

The situation was no different on Sunday as the Sixers, and the Bulls battled it out for the third time this season.

While the game is long behind both teams now as they look forward to their next opponent, Sixers center Andre Drummond came across a tweet from the NBCS Chicago account that he didn't like on Monday afternoon.

Calling Drummond Out

Midway through the second quarter of Monday's game, Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu came up with a steal. As he had an opportunity to throw down a dunk in transition, Dosunmu went for it.

Drummond, who never gave up on the play and chased him down, went for the block. Although Drummond nearly executed his play on the ball, Dosunmu threw down a successful dunk, posterizing Drummond.

To no surprise, NBCS Chicago trolled Drummond, claiming the veteran center was heading into early retirement.

The following day, Drummond defended himself.

Drummond's Reaction

"Scoreboard of this game?" he said, as the Bulls trailed by ten points before the dunk.

"What's the season series right now between us?" he continued, alluding to the Sixers' successful record over the Bulls this year, which improved to 3-0 on Sunday.

"It's called a hustle play. Doesn't always go as planned, but I'll do it again if it help's my team win," Drummond finished.

Drummond might've been posterized and joked about on social media because of the play, but the Sixers veteran has proven many times this season that no matter how he plays, getting the team win is all that matters to him.

The Sixers found success against Chicago once again as they downed the Bulls 119-108, picking up their third-straight win over their Eastern Conference foes this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.