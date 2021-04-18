Sixers Newcomer Anthony Tolliver Considers Joel Embiid NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been dominant all season long. From the start of the year back in late December, Embiid has been one of the most impactful players in the entire NBA.

By the time the 2021 NBA All-Star break rolled around, many considered Embiid to be the frontrunner for MVP. However, the one thing that has held him back in the past could also prevent the Sixers' big man from actually taking home the MVP hardware.

Many said that if Embiid were to miss more games, he would find himself eliminated from MVP contention. After the All-Star break, the four-time All-Star bruised his knee, which caused him to sit out for ten games. Following his return, Embiid missed another game, making it 18 total for the season.

As the big man has remained dominant even after coming back from having multiple weeks off, many still believe Embiid should be in the MVP conversation. Sixers star guard Ben Simmons recently said it, and now new Sixers veteran forward Anthony Tolliver has joined the big man's MVP campaign as a spokesperson.

"The impact of international basketball in one tweet!" Tolliver wrote. "Embiid is MVP, though." Many Sixers on the roster have been working with Embiid throughout the entire offseason and regular season and have seen him put in the work up close.

On the other hand, Tolliver has been on the outside looking in like everybody else all the way up until last week. Although he might not have been with the 76ers for long, the 35-year-old is already buying into the Sixers and pining for Embiid to win NBA MVP for the 2020-2021 season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.