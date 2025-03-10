Sixers Anticipate Return of Veteran Player After Hawks Matchup
When the Philadelphia 76ers wrap up their Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the team could open up the door for a potential return to action for the veteran guard Kyle Lowry.
Heading into the Sunday night matchup in South Philly against the Utah Jazz, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse revealed that Lowry’s injured hip is beginning to feel better. The team plans to have Lowry go through an assessment after the team’s back-to-back set closes out. From that point on, a return to action will be discussed.
via @NoahLevick: Nick Nurse said Kyle Lowry told him his right hip is feeling a lot better, that they’ll reassess where Lowry’s at after this back-to-back.
The Sixers haven’t seen Lowry on the court since their road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 9. At the time, Lowry came off the bench for five minutes. He registered just one rebound and one assist during that time.
From Philly’s February 11 game against Toronto and on, Lowry has been recovering from a hip injury that lingered throughout the year. Monday’s matchup will make 12 absences in a row for Lowry.
When the Sixers re-signed Lowry over the offseason, they planned for the veteran to become the team’s go-to backup point guard. By game two, Lowry was starting frequently. Unfortunately, he was sidelined for a stretch for the first time after 13 games.
While Lowry has appeared in 33 games so far this season, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy, joining the trend of many other players on the roster. Jared McCain, Eric Gordon, Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are all currently on the injury report and missing action.
Lowry’s role when he returns will depend on the state of the Sixers’ health. This year, Lowry has 12 starts in 33 games. He was averaging four points on 35 percent shooting while coming down with two rebounds per game and dishing out three assists on a nightly basis.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations