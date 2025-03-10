All 76ers

Sixers Anticipate Return of Veteran Player After Hawks Matchup

Kyle Lowry is feeling better and will be re-assessed soon.

Justin Grasso

Dec 20, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Philadelphia 76ers wrap up their Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the team could open up the door for a potential return to action for the veteran guard Kyle Lowry.

Heading into the Sunday night matchup in South Philly against the Utah Jazz, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse revealed that Lowry’s injured hip is beginning to feel better. The team plans to have Lowry go through an assessment after the team’s back-to-back set closes out. From that point on, a return to action will be discussed.

via @NoahLevick: Nick Nurse said Kyle Lowry told him his right hip is feeling a lot better, that they’ll reassess where Lowry’s at after this back-to-back.

The Sixers haven’t seen Lowry on the court since their road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 9. At the time, Lowry came off the bench for five minutes. He registered just one rebound and one assist during that time.

From Philly’s February 11 game against Toronto and on, Lowry has been recovering from a hip injury that lingered throughout the year. Monday’s matchup will make 12 absences in a row for Lowry.

Kyle Lowr
Feb 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

When the Sixers re-signed Lowry over the offseason, they planned for the veteran to become the team’s go-to backup point guard. By game two, Lowry was starting frequently. Unfortunately, he was sidelined for a stretch for the first time after 13 games.

While Lowry has appeared in 33 games so far this season, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy, joining the trend of many other players on the roster. Jared McCain, Eric Gordon, Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are all currently on the injury report and missing action.

Lowry’s role when he returns will depend on the state of the Sixers’ health. This year, Lowry has 12 starts in 33 games. He was averaging four points on 35 percent shooting while coming down with two rebounds per game and dishing out three assists on a nightly basis.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News