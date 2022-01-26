Sixers Assign Several Prospects to NBA G League

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a few roster moves on Wednesday morning. According to a team official, the Sixers are assigning three of their young prospects to its NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

For starters, the rookie guard Jaden Springer will join the Blue Coats once again. Unlike the previous few first-round picks for the Sixers, Springer hasn't seen a ton of playing time on the active roster this year.

Lately, the young guard's been around the Sixers as they've lacked backcourt depth with Shake Milton and Seth Curry out of the mix. Although those two have missed time recently, Doc Rivers kept Springer off the floor.

Now, he'll gain some much-needed playing time with the Blue Coats. This season, Springer has appeared in 12 games for the Blue Coats. During that time, he averaged 31 minutes on the floor. The rookie guard put up 17 points per game and drained 48-percent of his shots.

In addition to Springer, the Sixers also assigned the other rookie on the team, Charles Bassey, to the developmental league. Unlike Springer, Bassey hasn't spent too much time in Delaware this year. As the Sixers kept Bassey around for depth purposes, the rookie center appeared in just one game for the Blue Coats this year.

Considering Bassey hasn't garnered playing time since last Wednesday when he picked up garbage time minutes in the blowout win over the Magic, Bassey could benefit from the additional playing time with Delaware.

And lastly, the Sixers will assign the two-way guard Myles Powell to the Blue Coats as well. Powell inked a two-way deal with the Sixers late last month. Since he joined during the mid-season tournament, Powell didn't get to spend too much time with the Blue Coats. But as the Sixers get healthier now, they have enough depth to allow the young guard to get some playing time in the G League.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.