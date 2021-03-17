Ben Simmons Believes All-Star Snub Fuels Tobias Harris

Throughout the first half of the 2020-2021 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris was playing like an All-Star. Being that he's never made it to the big game since coming into the league in 2011, getting in meant a lot to Harris.

Unfortunately, voting didn't go his way. While the Sixers had two representatives at the All-Star game in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, Harris was on the outside looking in when the final results of the voting were revealed.

When he found out, Harris was understandably disappointed. However, he handled the snub with class. "He's as mature as anybody in our locker room," said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers in regards to Harris. "You know, he's just a mature kid. He clearly wanted to make it, and I clearly wanted him to make it. The best way to handle the disappointment is to go out and show people you can play."

Lately, Harris has done just that. Since finding out he wouldn't be making the trip to Atlanta in early March for the showcase, Harris has averaged nearly 30 minutes on the floor in six games leading up to Tuesday night. During that time, he put up 18 points-per-game while shooting 38-percent from three.

On several occasions, Harris acknowledged that his snub had fueled him to play even better than he was before. And when the 76ers needed somebody to step up and close out the game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday without Joel Embiid available, Harris took on the challenge and succeeded as he scored a game-high of 30 points in 37 minutes of action.

"He was pissed off," said Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons when talking about Harris's snub. "He should've been an All-Star. You got myself and Joel on this team -- and then Tobias -- I think people just take for granted how talented he is.

"If he was on a different team, he's going to be putting up those numbers. It's clear he's able to do that. Obviously, it went the way it went. To us, he's an All-Star -- he's one of those guys who can get it done and get a bucket. He's a big-time player."

As Doc Rivers explained last month, the best way for Harris to prove he's an All-Star is to continue to play at a high-level on a winning team this year to help state his case for next season. So far, Harris has taken that advice to heart as he's helped the Sixers win all seven of the last seven games he's played in since getting snubbed.

