Ben Simmons is Available to Return vs. Knicks on Sunday

After missing Saturday night's game against the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is available to return against the New York Knicks on Sunday night, the team says.

Ever since returning from the 2021 NBA All-Star break, the Sixers have been shorthanded as their two stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were in the NBA's health and safety protocol due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Then the Sixers got Embiid back for a game but lost him by the time the third quarter of last Thursday's matchup against the Washington Wizards came around. Dealing with a bone bruise, Embiid was initially placed on a two to three-week timetable for his injury.

Fortunately, Simmons was back in action by Sunday as the Sixers took on the San Antonio Spurs. For the next couple of games, the 76ers held up well without Embiid, but then they lost another starter late in the game on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Starting guard Seth Curry drove to the basket in the fourth quarter and ended up slipping and falling. After he was slow to get up, Curry struggled with a limp as he walked back to the locker room. The following afternoon, Curry was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and ruled out for the next two games, which includes Sunday's matchup against the New York Knicks.

The setbacks didn't stop with Curry and Embiid as Simmons was a sudden addition to the Sixers' injury report on Saturday night. After practicing on Friday and even participating in the Saturday morning shootaround ahead of the Kings matchup, Simmons reported knee soreness to Philly's training staff.

The Sixers added Simmons to the injury report on Saturday afternoon then eventually ruled him out about an hour before tip-off. However, after being listed as questionable for Sunday night, Simmons is cleared for action once again.

