Ben Simmons Compliments RJ Barrett After Rough Night

Every player is entitled to bad games in the NBA -- especially early on during a long season. Although the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks will only play 72 games this year, a shortened regular season called for a shortened offseason and preseason. Therefore, players might be rusty.

New York Knicks rising star RJ Barrett entered his team's home-opener on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, coming off a dominant performance against the Indiana Pacers. The former Duke guard collected 26 points in 34 minutes of action in the Knicks' loss against the Indiana Pacers.

Not a bad start for his sophomore campaign. On Saturday, Barrett had the opportunity to build on his opening-night momentum in a matchup with the Sixers, but the young Knick struggled to get anything going offensively.

Although New York went blow for blow in the first quarter against the Sixers as the game was even at 27 after the first 12 minutes, Barrett couldn't take any of the credit. As Barrett played the entire opening quarter, he put up a single point from the free-throw line and drained zero of his six field-goal attempts.

By the end of the first half, Barrett had drained just one of his 11 shots from the field. Coming into the third quarter, the second-year guard only had four points. While Barrett benefitted from getting to the foul line for eight shots, the second-year guard couldn't get it going offensively at all as he finished 2-for-15 from the field.

Barrett didn't have a good game -- and Ben Simmons' defense had a lot to do with that. Although Simmons locked up Barrett throughout the entire game, the Sixers star didn't want to gloat about it afterward. Instead, Simmons credited the young guard for everything he's proved so far in the NBA throughout a season and two games.

"He's a good player," Simmons emphasized after the game on Saturday. "He's not a bad player. He can knock down those shots. I was just trying to show him different looks and make sure he felt me. I made sure I had that presence [and I'll do that] every night, no matter who's out there."

Simmons and the Sixers took care of Barrett's Knicks with ease on Saturday night. Although Philly didn't get off to the quickest start, their second-half dominance allowed them to pull ahead and never look back as they defeated the Knicks 109-89, moving to 2-0 on the season.

