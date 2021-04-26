Ben Simmons Could Return vs. Thunder on Monday

What seemed like a minor setback that would keep Ben Simmons off the court for a couple of games is turning out to be a lot more serious than initially expected. Last Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers listed their starting point guard as questionable going into the Golden State Warriors matchup due to an undisclosed illness.

According to the team, Simmons' setback was non-COVID related. That was apparent since he wasn't entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol. After going throughout the afternoon as questionable last Monday, Simmons was eventually ruled out against the Golden State Warriors.

After getting a day off, the Sixers star was once again questionable going into last Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. To no surprise, Simmons missed his second-straight game before the 76ers took a flight to Milwaukee to take on a two-game road series against the Bucks starting on Thursday.

Following Wednesday's loss to Phoenix, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned there was a chance Simmons could board the flight with his team to play against the Bucks the following night possibly, but he couldn't say for sure.

A little less than 24 hours later, it was reported Simmons did not make the trip to Milwaukee. As expected, the three-time All-Star was ruled out for the third-straight time last week. Simmons would never travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks.

For Saturday's rematch, the Sixers ruled Simmons out as early as Friday night since they knew he wouldn't be making a trip to the Fiserv Forum. Before Saturday's game, Rivers offered the latest update on his point guard.

"He's feeling better," Rivers claimed. "Not great but a lot better. The first thing he says is, I feel stronger, and that's a good thing. That's all you ask for. I've always learned they'll tell us, the trainers will tell us, and then the player will tell us. I have never gotten involved in that stuff. I don't think it's a good place for a coach," he concluded.

As expected, Rivers couldn't guess whether Simmons would play or not in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. He wouldn't have to predict, though. According to Philly's Sunday night injury report, Simmons was already listed as out for the fifth-straight game in a week's span.

However, they might've jumped the gun on the veteran guard's status for Monday night. After getting ruled out initially, Simmons has been upgraded to questionable for the matchup against the Thunder on Monday night. It's unclear if Simmons was a part of the team's shootaround on Monday morning, but the team will likely play it by ear as the day goes on.

