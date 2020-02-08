Sixers' Ben Simmons Downplays Any Locker Room Concerns After Fridays' Win

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- "There's some stuff going on." That's what Philadelphia 76ers' big man Al Horford said earlier this week when asked if anybody within the Sixers' locker room needed to be called out or not.

That's what happens when a team that has first-seed aspirations sits uncomfortably in the sixth seed more than halfway through the year. While the Sixers are still a playoff contender and a good team, they are definitely flawed.

Some believe the root of all their issues begins in the locker room. One talk show co-host speculated there was jealousy between the Sixers' two young stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. An NBA insider reported a players-only meeting occurred, which would soon be confirmed on Friday night by the leader of it himself.

And last but not least, Sixers' center Joel Embiid admitted he was going back down the path of no longer having fun playing the game just as he did back in December as well. It felt like everything was falling apart after the Sixers' four-game road skid -- then Friday night happened.

While some Sixers didn't receive the warmest welcome from the fans in attendance, those who were booing would soon be cheering as Philly took care of a tough and young Memphis Grizzlies team at home to get back on the winning track. After the game, Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons felt optimistic about his squad being able to turn things around moving forward.

"It was good; we needed this," Simmons said. And although he wasn't asked about the state of the locker room, the young star went out of his way to credit his teammates for how everything was handled internally over the last week or so.

"We stay tight in the locker room," Simmons noted. "That's one thing we do well. Ups and downs, when times are tough, you've got to stick together. I think we're doing a good job with that. Obviously, we didn't get the results we wanted this past week, but we won tonight, and hopefully, that's a step in the right direction."

The Sixers will get a break from hitting the road until after the All-Star break, which is good news considering the struggles they've dealt with as of late. While we won't know if they are able to turn their struggles around when away from Philly until a couple of weeks from now, at least the team is able to build their morale back up with a couple of home games.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_