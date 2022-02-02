Report: Ben Simmons in Great Physical Shape, But Mentally Not Ready

The last time Ben Simmons stepped foot on a court for all to see was back on June 20, 2021. It was a Game 7 thriller between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons, who was having a sub-par series, which was described as "bad" in his own words following the final game, desired to move on.

Not too long after Atlanta eliminated the Sixers from playoff contention, Simmons' representatives notified the Sixers of the three-time All-Star's interest in being traded. At that point, it became clear that Simmons was mentally checked out on the Sixers.

Fast forward to February of 2022, and Simmons is still a member of the 76ers. While he has yet to play in a game, 50 matchups into the season, Simmons is still a limited participant in team activities as he reportedly shows up and does the minimum required.

However, just because Simmons isn't going full throttle during team activities doesn't mean he's out of shape. According to a report from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Simmons is in "great" physical condition and continues to stay ready in case he makes a surprising return to the court this season for all to see.

But when it comes to his mental state, the situation is different.

Will Simmons Return Anytime Soon?

"By all accounts, he is in great physical shape. But according to sources close to Simmons and within the Sixers organization, he continues to tell the team and those who represent him that he is not mentally ready to get back on the court again. Not now and not ever in Philadelphia."

The hope from the Sixers' side all along has been that Simmons eventually returns to play for the team if he isn't moved by the trade deadline.

As the deadline quickly approaches, the chances of Simmons getting moved continue to decrease. The idea that Simmons will remain a member of the Sixers throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 NBA season is indeed real.

But it seems a return to South Philly remains nowhere in sight for Simmons and the Sixers. As Simmons is described as "in body but never in spirit," when it comes to team activities, it's clear there hasn't been any kind of spark re-created over the last few months. Anything can happen, but it seems Simmons remains committed to his holdout long-term, just as he teased during the past offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.