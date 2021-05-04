Simmons Feels Growing Chemistry With Curry

In just his first season in Philly, Seth Curry has proven to be an excellent acquisition for the Philadelphia 76ers. His threat as a floor spacer has given the Sixers' offense an element it has missed since the departure of JJ Redick.

Curry has been almost the perfect complement to the Sixers' All-Stars this season. His presence on the floor makes it harder for teams to shrink the floor on Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

When Curry gets hot from deep, it makes the Sixers even more dangerous. Sunday's win over the Spurs is an example of that, as Curry would go 6-6 from beyond the arc en route to finishing with 22 points.

After the game, Simmons spoke about the lights out shooting from Curry. He also opened up on the growing relationship he has with the veteran sharpshooter.

"I think my chemistry with him has grown a lot this season and continues to grow. Me trying to get him good looks and open looks because he's a great shooter. When you have somebody like that, you want to be able to facilitate and get them going," said Simmons.

Simmons has clearly grown fond of one of his newer teammates, and the feeling is mutual. Earlier this week, Curry talked about the joy he has playing alongside Simmons and Embiid. Saying that playing with a player like Simmons "makes life easy."

This growing chemistry between Simmons and Curry was noteworthy during Embiid's absence after suffering a bone bruise. During that stretch, the Simmons/Curry two-man game saw major growth.

The two couldn't have picked a better time to be fully on the same page. When this duo is clicking, they are tough to stop.

Whether it's in the drive-and-kick game or the DHO, Simmons and Curry will be used a lot together. Hearing them both open up on how their comfort on the court together has grown is encouraging as the postseason looms.

