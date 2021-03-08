Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Register Negative COVID-19 Tests

Philadelphia 76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons didn't expect their All-Star break to go down like this. After wrapping up their final game of the first half of the regular season, Embiid and Simmons weren't getting a full week off like the rest of their Sixers teammates as they had a game to participate in on Sunday.

With intentions of playing in the 2021 NBA All-Star game, Simmons and Embiid traveled to Atlanta via private plane on Saturday night. By early Sunday morning, they received bad news as a mutual acquaintance of theirs that they recently both made contact with returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

Moments before Sixers head coach Doc Rivers hosted a Zoom press conference from his hotel room in Atlanta; it became known that Embiid and Simmons were entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol and were questionable for the All-Star game.

Rivers didn't have too much information on the matter, but he did clarify that he believed Simmons and Embiid weren't likely to play. Not too long after concluding his press conference, Rivers was proven to be right.

Once the NBA learned the mutual acquaintance returned a positive COVID-19 test, the league wasted no time ruling Simmons and Embiid out for the matchup. As it was on such short notice, the Sixers All-Stars were not replaced on Sunday evening.

They remained quarantined in Atlanta for a bit before boarding separate flights to go home to Philly eventually. While Simmons and Embiid are technically still in the health and safety protocol, both players continue to test negative for COVID-19, which is obviously a great sign.

For the next few days, the two All-Stars will likely remain quarantined for precautionary reasons. With the NBA continuing its break for the start of the week, the Sixers don't have to worry about trying to rush Simmons and Embiid back in the mix.

While it's unknown whether they will be cleared for action or not for the start of the second half later this week, at least it's apparent they won't have to sit out for two weeks as they both registered negative tests.

The Sixers will resume their regular-season schedule on Thursday, March 11, with a matchup on the road against the Chicago Bulls. Whether Simmons and Embiid will be available or not remains unclear.

