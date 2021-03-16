Ben Simmons is Motivated to Step Up With Joel Embiid Out

Without Joel Embiid on the floor this year, the Philadelphia 76ers have looked like a below-average team. It didn't have much to do with the other significant stars, though. Guys like Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris have stepped up and looked good without Embiid in the mix, but the supporting cast didn't always do its job.

These days, things are slightly different. Lately, the Sixers' bench has given the team a boost. And guys like Seth Curry and Danny Green are becoming more consistent. So, when Joel Embiid is off the floor battling through an injury, Harris and Simmons are getting the help they need to keep the 76ers competitive.

But the Sixers, as a whole, have to sustain this type of play if they want to remain in first place. Embiid isn't walking back out on that floor anytime soon. After injuring his knee in last Friday's game, Embiid was diagnosed with a deep bruise, which will keep him off the floor for at least two weeks.

In the first game without Embiid, the Sixers dominated the San Antonio Spurs by issuing them their worst loss in franchise history. While that was a good start, the competition only gets tougher moving forward. So, what's it going to take for the Sixers to stay on top? Ben Simmons recently weighed in on the situation.

“I just got to keep that same mentality I’ve had in the first part of the season,” the All-Star said. “Obviously, when I saw it, everyone was devastated, but we were fortunate it wasn’t anything crazier than what it is. We’re blessed in that sense, but for us, now we got to keep going and win these games, no matter who’s out there. That’s an opportunity for somebody to step forward and contribute.”

The Sixers have plenty of talent on board, both in the starting lineup and on the bench. Unfortunately, some of the reliable talents on the team haven't always been consistent. With Embiid out for at least two weeks, there's hardly any room for error. And now that the Sixers know Embiid is indeed out for an extended period, Simmons believes that will motivate everybody to take their games to another level.

“This is a situation I think everybody realizes that it is what it is," Simmons continued. "So, everyone has to step up and play their part knowing we’re competing for a championship. This isn’t a team that’s just trying to make the playoffs. We want to hold the first seed and win a championship. So, we know that takes. We got all the pieces... everyone just needs to stay locked in.”

