Sixers Rule Ben Simmons Out vs. Blazers on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers starting point guard Ben Simmons has been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Simmons, who played in Wednesday night's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on the road, checked in for nearly 35 minutes. Although Simmons didn't suffer any setbacks during Wednesday's game, the veteran guard reported tightness in his calf after the win, according to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

While Rivers made it clear he doesn't believe Simmons' injury is anything that will keep him out long-term, the Sixers didn't want to risk further setbacks. Therefore, the team will roll without him against the Blazers.

With Simmons out, the 76ers will likely look to start Shake Milton or Tyrese Maxey in his place. While Milton seems like the logical option since he started at point guard for the Sixers at a point throughout last season, there have been times Rivers kept certain bench players with the second unit.

The Sixers aren't the only shorthanded team coming into Thursday's matchup. On the other side, the Blazers have several key players who won't appear on the court Thursday night. Portland star Damian Lillard, who has appeared in every Blazers game so far this season, has been ruled out an abdominal strain.

In addition to Lillard, the Blazers will also be without Zach Collins, Derrick Jones Jr., Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic. The Sixers and the Blazers are set to tip-off at 8:00 pm est. 

