Ben Simmons Reacts to Making 2021 NBA All-Star Game

The Philadelphia 76ers will have several players representing them in the 2021 NBA All-Star game, after all. For the last few weeks, the fan voting results didn't favor Philly too much outside of their starting center Joel Embiid.

As Embiid racked up millions of votes from the fans, the media and player voting solidified his place as a starter this season. Now, Embiid is set to play in his fourth-straight All-Star game next month.

His fellow teammate, Ben Simmons, is set to join him. For the last two years, Embiid and Simmons shared the court together in the big showcase, which won't change this season. After slightly falling out of favor with the fans, Simmons earned a ton of respect from his fellow players and the media. By Tuesday, coaches around the league helped Simmons rack up his third-straight All-Star nod at 24-years-old.

"To be a three-time All-Star, it's a real blessing," Simmons said on Tuesday night before taking on the Toronto Raptors. "Not many people get the opportunity to do it, so I'm very grateful to be in this position and to be able to say I'm a three-time All-Star in the best league in the world."

While Simmons is understandably excited to be able to play with the best of the best for a night once again next month, the veteran guard makes it clear that he's not just content with an All-Star nod this season as the Sixers are gunning for more.

"You know, the main goal is to win a ring," Simmons continued. "So, all of these accomplishments along the way are great, but I just want to win a ring." So far, the Sixers are on the right track. As the All-Star duo of Simmons and Embiid continue to thrive, and the veteran Tobias Harris looks like an All-Star himself, the 76ers currently the top team in the Eastern Conference.

There's still a lot of basketball left to be played, so they can't get content yet. But the team has made it known countless times they are focused on wins -- and the personal accolades will follow.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_