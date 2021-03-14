Ben Simmons Will Return vs. Spurs on Sunday

The Sixers are getting a major reinforcement on Sunday night. Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons wrapped up the first half of the 2020-2021 NBA season last week, fully healthy against the Utah Jazz.

A few days later, the veteran guard was gearing up to play in his third-straight NBA All-Star game in Atlanta. However, a situation involving a positive COVID-19 test prevented him from participating in last Sunday's festivities.

After arriving in Atlanta, Simmons found out that his barber back home returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test. As the NBA waited for further confirmation, Simmons was considered to be in the NBA's health and safety protocol due to contact tracing.

As it turned out, the barber did test positive -- and the NBA wasted no time ruling Simmons out from last Sunday's All-Star game. After getting tested multiple times last week, Simmons returned all negative tests, which allowed him to take a private flight back to Philly so he could quarantine.

Earlier in the week, the Sixers ruled Simmons out for both Thursday and Friday's games against the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards as he had to quarantine for at least seven days since being exposed.

On Saturday, Simmons' quarantine was lifted, and he was cleared for action as he was upgraded to probable on the injury report. With Simmons back in the mix, the Sixers will likely shift Seth Curry back to shooting guard and continue to have Matisse Thybulle come off the bench after starting the last two games.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.