    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Sixers' Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Pistons on Friday
    Publish date:

    Sixers' Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Pistons on Friday

    Author:

    Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. Simmons has yet to see his wishes granted despite requesting a trade at the end of last year’s playoff run. 

    It’s not that the Sixers were unwilling to move on from their 25-year-old star, but based on the offers they received for his services, Philly’s front office felt they had a better chance of holding onto him in hopes of salvaging the situation rather than trading him and settling for less than what they believe he’s worth.

    In an attempt to sway the organization in a different direction, Simmons made it clear back in August that he would hold out from the 76ers when training camp arrives. With a couple of weeks worth of practice sessions in the book, Simmons stuck to his plan.

    Not only has the young guard skipped every training camp session since it all started back in late September, but Simmons also missed every preseason game. His absence cost him over $1 million in fines. While Simmons is losing salary, trade talks between the Sixers and several organizations have stalled.

    Therefore, the 25-year-old guard is back in town. On Monday, it was reported the Sixers star showed up at the Wells Fargo Center ready to take a COVID-19 test. On Tuesday, Simmons met with several members of the organization, including Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey, and Elton Brand. 

    By Wednesday, the Sixers returned to practice. Being that he was ineligible to reunite with the team just yet, Simmons only participated in a private workout on Wednesday night. Then on Thursday, the Sixers participated in practice before traveling to Detroit.

    The Sixers wouldn’t rule Simmons out right away. As they left the door open for the possibility of Simmons flying out to Detroit for Friday’s preseason finale, he was listed as doubtful for Friday’s game. 

    However, at this point, it’s clear Simmons won’t play. According to a team official, the 76ers have ruled Simmons out as he’s reconditioning. The positive news is Simmons is considered eligible to play since he underwent the proper protocols for returning. Now, there’s still a question mark surrounding whether he will actually play for the Sixers again or not. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_15355097_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Pistons on Friday

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16839889_168388689_lowres
    News

    Zion Williamson Out vs. Sixers in Season-Opener

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16909709_168388689_lowres
    News

    Maxey Feels Great Heading Into Final Preseason Game After Setback

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15599217_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Embiid, Harris Among Several Sixers Out vs. Pistons on Friday

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15475980_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Simmons Unlikely to Play in Preseason Finale vs. Pistons

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15431210_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Brandon Graham Weighs in on Sixers Star Ben Simmons

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16291020_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Maxey Reacts to Ben Simmons' Return to Sixers

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16909386_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rivers Doesn't Expect Harris, Thybulle to Play vs. Pistons

    Oct 14, 2021