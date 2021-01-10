Ben Simmons Ruled Out for Monday's Game vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers will remain in a tough situation on Monday as they are set to face the Atlanta Hawks. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons is set to miss his second-straight game on Monday.

On Saturday, Simmons was one of the many players absent from the game against the Denver Nuggets. As Sixers veteran guard Seth Curry tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a notable amount of players were listed as questionable on Saturday.

Although Ben Simmons wasn't one of the players in question due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, he was ruled out of the matchup as he was reportedly dealing with swelling in his knee, which started to affect him during Thursday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

According to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, Simmons dealt with soreness in his knee during and after Thursday's loss. The Sixers head coach then claimed at that point, the team was likely to sit Simmons on Saturday, which they did.

As the 76ers gear up for another matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Simmons will sit out once again as he's not one-hundred percent. Per Charania's report on Sunday, Simmons did not travel with the Sixers to Atlanta.

The two-time All-Star will instead stay back in Philly as he continues to receive treatment on his knee. According to The PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck, Simmons is responding well to his treatment. While there's no return set for the veteran guard, Simmons is considered to be day-to-day moving forward.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_