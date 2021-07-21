Ben Simmons Spends His 25th Birthday in the Gym

Philadelphia 76ers star guard Ben Simmons is typically active on social media throughout the year. However, after the Sixers dropped Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks back in June, Simmons has been silent on his social media accounts.

Before Tuesday, Simmons' last Instagram post was four weeks ago when the Sixers forced Game 7 against the Hawks. After the loss, Simmons opted to stay off the internet and focus on living life and getting his head right after a tough series that took a toll on him mentally.

After spending a few weeks staying off his social media accounts, Simmons posted for the first time in a while on Tuesday. As the three-time All-Star celebrated his 25th birthday, Simmons took to Instagram to share a message and show fans and critics that he is, in fact, back to work in the gym.

"Reflecting back, I’ve experienced some amazing highs and with that, some of the lowest lows. Life’s a journey.. I’ll always remain relentless and remain human through it all. Here’s to my 25 year #Relentlesspursuit 🙌🏽 doing what I love on my bday I’m blessed."

Last week, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that contrary to popular belief, Simmons has been working on his game this offseason. After spending time out of the country, it seems Simmons is back in his offseason stomping grounds out West in Los Angeles working with hoops trainer Chris Johnson.

This summer is a critical offseason for the veteran guard. Following a rather disappointing playoff series against the Hawks, Simmons has a lot to work on offensively.

While 76ers head coach Doc Rivers believes Simmons can get it right this year and return better than ever for the Sixers, there is a chance the 25-year-old veteran could be putting his new and improved skills to the test elsewhere next year, considering he's rumored to be on the trade block this offseason.

Regardless of what happens in the future, Simmons remains focused on improving his game and coming back better for next season.

