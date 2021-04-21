NewsSI.COM
Sixers' Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris Will Miss Wednesday's Game vs. Suns

The Philadelphia 76ers will be shorthanded once again on Wednesday night. Although the team got multiple players such as Dwight Howard, Seth Curry, and George Hill back in the mix on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors, they still played without Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons.

Unfortunately, Harris and Simmons will miss Wednesday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns as well. Harris, who started having knee issues a couple of weeks ago, continues to deal with soreness.

Before Monday's game, Rivers issues a promising update regarding Harris' issue. While he doesn't believe Harris is dealing with anything too significant, the team wants to take it easy with him as the season winds down as they want to ensure Harris is healthy for the eventual playoff run.

As for Simmons, he's been dealing with an undisclosed illness. While Rivers couldn't be specific what exactly is holding Simmons back, the head coach confirmed that Simmons' setback is non-COVID related.

In addition to Harris and Simmons, the 76ers will also be without Seth Curry against Phoenix. Curry missed last Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers due to hip flexor tightness. While he was questionable heading into Monday's game, the veteran guard managed to play.

However, he won't get the green light to play on Wednesday. With the Sixers missing three out of five starters, they will roll with Shake Milton, Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and Joel Embiid in the starting lineup. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

