Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey Excited for MVP Finalist Joel Embiid

When Joel Embiid first came to the NBA, he had a goal of becoming an All-Star. It took the Philadelphia 76ers big man just two seasons to get there. Once he received his first All-Star nod four seasons ago, Embiid upped the ante. These days, the Sixers center is gunning for Most Valuable Player.

This year, he could get it. From the start of the season, Embiid established himself as one of the most dominant players in the league. Throughout the first half of the season, Embiid was arguably the front runner to win MVP.

Unfortunately, a knee injury derailed his progress. As Embiid sat out for ten-straight games, the focus shifted towards Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. While it seems Jokic is favored to win MVP at this point -- Embiid still has a chance as he was officially named a finalist for the first time in his career this week.

“It’s well deserved,” said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers in regards to Embiid and Ben Simmons, who was named a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. “I think both of them, in my opinion, should win, but the first honor is being nominated, and the second one is them winning it. They both have had fantastic years in those two departments being the MVP of the league and being the Defensive Player of the Year. I’m happy for them because their success means team success.”

Simmons, who has played with Embiid throughout his entire career so far, has seen the big man at his best in the past. However, he hasn't seen Embiid play quite at this level before. “He’s been dominant all year,” Simmons said on Friday. “Nobody can stop him. He’s obviously a huge part of this team, and I think he’s don’t everything he can this season to obviously win it."

Sixers rookie Tyrese Maxey hasn't been in Philly for long, but he's learned a lot throughout his first NBA season. And when asked about Embiid and Simmons' recent acknowledgments, the rookie guard discussed the benefits of playing alongside such dominant players in his first year.

“It’s remarkable,” Maxey said. “It’s a blessing. I’m pretty sure not many guys in the NBA can say they shared the floor with a Defensive Player of the Year finalist and an MVP finalist. It just goes to testimony to what I’ve been saying all year. The best defense in the league, great team, great organization. Hats off to those guys. They really deserve it.”

