Sixers Big Man Joins Joel Embiid in Franchise History
When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Adem Bona over the summer, the vision was that he would be a long-term developmental project. In light of the roster being ravished by injuries, the rookie center has found himself playing a much larger role than he expected.
With guys like Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond ahead of him on the depth chart, Bona had a pair of All-Stars to watch and learn from in year one. With them both being sidelined, the former second-round pick found himself thrown into the rotation to hold down the frontcourt. Bona has taken this opportunity in stride, showing some strong flashes in the process.
On Monday night, the Sixers traveled to Miami to take on a shorthanded Heat squad. Thanks to impressive showings from multiple players, it looked like they had a chance to put an end to their losing streak. Among those to lead the charge for the Sixers was Bona.
Bona found himself in the starting lineup against the Heat and logged 35 minutes in the 117-105 loss. He went on to put together one of his best outings of the year, posting a stat line of 16 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks.
With his strong defensive play, Bona extended his block streak to 13 games. Not only is this the second-longest streak among rookie centers, but it's put him in some impressive company in franchise history. Bona is the third Sixers rookie to put together a streak of blocks this long, joining Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel.
In recent years, the Sixers have had a lot of success drafting late in the first round and the second round. With his strong play to finish the year, it appears the front office might have struck gold again with Bona.
Though slightly undersized for the center position, his athleticism allows him to play much bigger than he is. The Sixers should be more than pleased with what they've seen in these extended minutes, as Bona is showing the potential to be a possible rotation piece for them down the line.