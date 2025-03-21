Sixers Big Man Reacts to Viral Photo of Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
Before coming to the Philadelphia 76ers to serve as a backup to Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond was once an All-Star talent for the Detroit Pistons. Years removed from his time there, he recently shined a light on the franchise's newest premiere player.
The Pistons have been a major talking point in the NBA this season as they've managed to complete a massive turnaround in less than a year. They had the basketball community buzzing again on Wednesday following a thrilling matchup with the Miami Heat. Things ended up going down to the wire, with Cade Cunningham knocking down a game-winning three in the final seconds.
As expected, photos and videos from Cunningham's shot quickly started spreading on social media. One snippet in particular, where the All-Star guard is holding up his jersey to the away crowd, has gone viral.
Among those to react to the Pistons' last-second win in Miami was Drummond, who also re-shared the now-famous photo of Cunningham.
Back in 2012, the Pistons drafted Drummond with the ninth overall pick in the draft. He went on to play there for eight-and-a-half-seasons, where he blossomed into one of the NBA's top talents at the center position. Along with making a pair of All-Star teams, Drummond led the league in rebounding on four separate occasions during his time in Detroit.
This offseason, Drummond made the decision to return to the Sixers in free agency after he was traded away during his first stint with the team. Many applauded this move, as he was viewed as someone who could help limit the wear and tear on Joel Embiid in the regular season. Things did not pan out this way, as the veteran big man is among the numerous players on the roster who have dealt with an injury.
Drummond has failed to consistently stay in the lineup, appearing in just 40 games so far this season. In that time, he is averaging 7.3 PPG and 7.8 RPG.