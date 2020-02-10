All76ers
Sixers' Brett Brown Guarantees Alec Burks Will Play vs. Clippers

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown didn't please everybody on Sunday with one of his decisions. As the Sixers had both of their newest trade acquisitions in the building for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls, everybody expected to see the two former Warriors pick up some minutes on Sunday.

Glenn Robinson III appeared on the court for a little over 12 minutes against Chicago. Despite being on a minutes restriction as he learns the team, Robinson looked like he's been on the Sixers all season long as he gave Philly some efficient minutes.

Robinson went five for six from the field, totaling for ten points. While his only three-point attempt of the night was blocked, the Sixers' new veteran made up for his accidental mistake immediately by recovering with another jumper for two points.

Meanwhile, Robinson's Golden State partner didn't catch a minute on Sunday. Despite being suited up and available, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown didn't utilize Alec Burks at all, which caused some backlash from the impatient fan base.

Following the game, however, the Sixers' head coach admitted he was just doing as he was told. Since Burks had tons of travel over the last few days, the new guard was quite exhausted. Therefore, the Sixers aimed for Burks to debut on Tuesday instead of this past Sunday. Just to make it clear, Coach Brown guaranteed Burks' debut would come Tuesday.

With Golden State this season, Burks has appeared in 48 games, averaging 29 minutes. During that time on the court, the former Warrior has drained 37-percent of his shots from three and has averaged a career-high of 16 points-per-game. While Burks isn't entirely sure of his role just yet, he is undoubtedly going to get his feet wet with the Sixers on Tuesday as they host the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

