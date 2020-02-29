Sixers' Brett Brown Expressed Appreciation for Reserve Center Kyle O'Quinn

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Over the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers made it a priority to find insurance for their highly talented, but also injury-prone center, Joel Embiid. While the purpose of signing former Celtics' big man Al Horford was to start him at forward, Horford's purpose was also to serve as Embiid's primary backup at center.

And the Sixers didn't want to just stop there. Despite having Jonah Bolden still on board during the summer, the front office wanted to bring in a seasoned veteran. Therefore, they inked Kyle O'Quinn to a one-year deal.

Although it was known that O'Quinn wouldn't get too many minutes on the Sixers this season, it still seemed likely he would pick up a reasonable amount of minutes consistently. That hasn't been the case this season, however.

Bolden might be out of the picture at this point, but the Sixers took an interest in Norvel Pelle earlier this year. So when the team needed somebody in for Embiid or Horford, O'Quinn wasn't the guy. Instead, the team rolled with Pelle.

Now that Pelle's graduated from a two-way contract and inked to an NBA deal, it seemed inevitable the Sixers were going to get rid of O'Quinn somehow. There were rumors the veteran asked to be waived, but the Sixers did not oblige.

It wasn't explained before why they wanted to hold onto the veteran, but now it's becoming evident they might want to play him over Pelle at the moment while Embiid sits out for another week or two. Due to a shoulder injury, Embiid is out for at least the next couple of games and potentially more for his sprain.

When he went out of the game this past Wednesday, O'Quinn found himself picking up 12 minutes of playing time in the loss against Cleveland. Then the following game against the Knicks, the Sixers' veteran gained another 14 minutes in the victory. In total, he has drained three of his seven shots from the field, accounting for nine points. In addition to scoring, the big man also collected 12 total rebounds.

Following Thursday's game against the Knicks, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown expressed his appreciation for the Sixers center. "We had a day off [last] Sunday, and I come in the gym with my son and Kyle's doing seventeens," Brown said. "That's a common basketball conditioning drill. He is doing seventeens, sweating, and getting shots."

"He's good people, he's a locker room favorite, and he's funny. To see him come in and provide that physical punch after the work he has put in -- I respect him, and I appreciate him as a team member on the Sixers." It's unclear if Brown plans to utilize O'Quinn or Pelle moving forward. Regardless of his decision, though, at least the Sixers' coach knows the 29-year-old veteran is always going to be ready if his number gets called.

