Sixers' Brett Brown Attempts to Embrace the Loss vs. Lakers

Nobody likes a sore loser. In the NBA, there's typically a good handful of players or coaches who may act diva-ish following a loss. For Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown, things are slightly different.

This season, Brown's Sixers have had their fair share of winning. At home, they hold the NBA's best record when playing in front of their fans with 28 wins and only two losses. On the road, however, the 76ers are oddly terrible. With just nine wins to 23 losses, the Sixers possess the worst road record for any Eastern Conference playoff team.

That's not great. And Sixers fans are upset about it, rightfully so. Many question the struggles away from home. Players and coaches have been asked about it dozens of times. Just as expected -- nobody has a legitimate answer to the problem.

At this point, the solution remains unknown. After Tuesday night's battle with the Lakers, the Sixers picked up their 25th loss of the year, which marked the eighth-straight game the 76ers have dropped when playing somewhere other than the Wells Fargo Center.

You would expect the head coach to lose his mind and start calling his team out, but Brett Brown took a different approach. He didn't act frustrated following the 120-107 whooping against the Lakers. Instead, he attempted to embrace it.

"Sadistically, we love it," Brown said after the loss on Tuesday. "You really want to figure out what life looks like in the playoffs? Do what we just did. Go play the Clippers on the road. Go play the Lakers on the road. I like it -- because it's real. This is what you have to deal with. The intensity the Lakers came out with, in the second period, that is playoff physicality. Offensively, we didn't respond to that."

This isn't the first time Brown embraced something that would typically tick other NBA head coaches off. Last month, the Sixers head coach admitted he likes when games are close as opposed to the Sixers blowing the other team out because it gives more of an intense feeling -- similarly to how he's embracing his two most recent losses.

While Brown does make a valuable point by using playoff comparisons, that doesn't erase the fact that the Sixers are still known as a struggling road team. Losing to top contenders such as the Clippers or the Lakers while shorthanded could call for a silver lining.

But when the Sixers lose to a team such as say, the Cleveland Cavaliers, while playing on the road, there's nothing positive to take away from that. No matter how Brown spins it, the Sixers have issues, and they need to figure it out much sooner than later. Because when playoffs roll around, there's no time to look on the bright side when things aren't going well for the team.

