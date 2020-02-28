All76ers
Top Stories
News

Brett Brown's Ready to Name Shake Milton the Starting PG With Ben Simmons Out

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Injuries aren't foreign to the Philadelphia 76ers. Every year they tend to deal with a notable amount of setbacks from several areas on their roster. When it comes to the starting point guard position, however, the Sixers can typically rely on their guy Ben Simmons to be healthy and available.

Lately, that hasn't been the case, though. After starting and appearing in 54 games this season, Simmons ended up getting injured just before the final third of the 2020 NBA schedule tipped off. After being diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his lower back, Simmons is now ruled out for the next two weeks and potentially beyond.

For a team that didn't have a true backup point guard to name, the Sixers knew right off the bat they weren't equipped to replace Simmons in the slightest. Therefore, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown was ready to take an unorthodox approach to try and fill the void of the two-time All-Star by utilizing a committee of point guards.

Earlier in the week, Brown named a handful of candidates up for the job. Raul Neto, Alec Burks, Josh Richardson, Furkan Korkmaz, and Shake Milton were his five selections. Since teasing the idea, Brown avoided playing Neto, kept Burks off the ball, and decided Korkmaz is better off elsewhere when coming off the bench.

Just like that, the battle was left between Josh Richardson and Shake Milton. Knowing that Richardson is starting at shooting guard no matter what, Brown hasn't hesitated to name Milton the starting point guard for the last three games. During that short span, Milton has knocked down 61-percent of his shots from the field, averaging 15 points-per-game.

After his most recent 19-point performance in the win over the New York Knicks, Milton might've won Brown over officially as the Sixers' head coach declared the second-year guard as the winner of the "tournament" on Thursday night. Although Milton didn't have a clue about it yet, Brown made it clear he has found his guy for the time being.

"He's just becoming consistently reliable on a bunch of things," Brown said in regards to Milton's latest performances. "He's deceptively long, and I think he's improved tremendously defensively. The statistics, making shots, and being our point guard. If everybody is looking for a tournament, he's winning it. He's the starting point guard."

A humbled Milton wasn't shocked when he heard about Brown's declaration regarding the point guard position. Considering how quickly things change around the NBA -- especially for the Sixers, who tend to shake up their rotations frequently -- Milton is just focused on staying ready for each and every opportunity that comes his way.

"When somebody goes down, you kind of have an idea that your number might be called," Milton said, following the victory over New York. "We are just making sure that we are super locked into what the team is doing defensively and offensively so that when your number is called, you're ready to step in and make an impact."

While Milton's time with the Sixers has been an up and down experience, his progress as of late has been interesting to watch. Once Brown trusted the young guard enough to consistently issue Milton over 20 minutes-per-game during the last four matchups, the former second-rounder hasn't disappointed. Not only is the team learning he's a serviceable replacement for Simmons at the moment -- but they're also finding out that Milton could potentially crack the nine-man playoff rotation as a backup point guard.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tobias Harris Takes Over as Shorthanded Sixers Defeat the Knicks

They might've been without two All-Stars, but the Sixers managed to take down the Knicks thanks to a strong effort from Tobias Harris.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Brett Brown Doesn't Want to Overuse Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III

Sixers head coach Brett Brown recently explained he doesn't want to overuse their new guys, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers Receive Positive News Regarding Joel Embiid's Injury

The Sixers have received results back from Joel Embiid's tests and the news they got back is promising.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rule Joel Embiid Out vs. Knicks on Thursday

The Sixers have ruled out Joel Embiid on Thursday for the matchup against the Knicks.

Justin Grasso

Sixers vs. Knicks: Can Philly Snag a Win Before a Brutal West Coast Trip?

The Sixers are set to wrap up a back to back against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Fail to Survive Without Joel Embiid on Wednesday vs. Cavaliers

The Sixers took another road loss on Wednesday as they fell short to the Cavaliers after losing Joel Embiid for the night.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Joel Embiid Injures Shoulder vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suffered a shoulder injury on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Simmons' Injury Calls for More Consistency From Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris

With Ben Simmons injured, the Sixers need a lot more consistency from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris moving forward.

Justin Grasso

Without Ben Simmons, Brett Brown Sees a Learning Opportunity for Sixers

Ben Simmons will be out for a while, so Sixers head coach Brett Brown sees it as an opportunity to learn.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Joel Embiid Receives a Hefty Fine for His Actions vs. Hawks

76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined by the NBA for his obscene gesture versus the Hawks.

Justin Grasso