Sixers vs. Bucks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers have had their fair share of struggles as of late. As they started the week off with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the shorthanded Sixers fell short and snapped their solid win streak.

Then, with back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday against the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, the 76ers' losing streak increased to three games. At this point, the 76ers are facing a possible four-game losing streak as they're set to face the Bucks for the third and final time this season on Saturday afternoon.

When they played the Bucks on Thursday, the Sixers were doomed from the jump. Coming into the matchup with zero days of rest had the team looking understandably exhausted. As expected, it resulted in defeat.

Saturday's game doesn't get much easier for Philly. As the Milwaukee Bucks are fully healthy once again, the Sixers will be missing their starting point guard Ben Simmons, who's dealing with a non-COVID-related illness. Without Simmons lately, the Sixers have struggled to defend around the perimeter and get the offense flowing.

Plan on tuning in to watch the series finale between the Sixers and the Bucks? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Saturday, April 24, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM EST.

Location: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: ESPN

Bucks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bucks Listen: 620 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Bucks Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Bucks -7.5

Moneyline: PHI +260, MIL -350

O/U: 227.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM