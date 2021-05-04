Sixers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers have been on quite a roll as of late. After snapping a four-game losing streak with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last Monday, the Sixers haven't been defeated since.

With two-straight wins over the Atlanta Hawks at home last week, the Sixers then traveled to face the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Sunday night. With two key players out for San Antonio, it seemed the Sixers would have another breeze to victory.

But that's not how it went. Although the Sixers got off to a favorable start in the first half against the Spurs, they allowed San Antonio to climb back and force the game into overtime. Fortunately for the Sixers, they kept the winning streak alive as they made it four in a row over the Spurs.

Now, the Sixers will have a quick turnaround as they're set to face the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Like Sunday night's opponent, the Bulls are without two stars as Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic have been ruled out for the night.

While the absence of those two creates a favorable situation for the Sixers, they learned a valuable lesson on Sunday night and understand they cannot play down to their opponents no matter who's in or out.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers take on the Bulls? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Date: Monday, May 3, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM EST.

Location: United Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bulls TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Bulls Listen: WBBM AM 780

76ers Stream: Click Here

Bulls Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -7

Moneyline: PHI -275, CHI +230

O/U: 210.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM