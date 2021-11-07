Sixers Call Up Blue Coats Members for Bulls Matchup on Saturday

Times have been tough for the Sixers as several members of the team have crowded the injury report this week. Record-wise, the Sixers have been perfect this week as they've notched victories over the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, and the Detroit Pistons. However, they've lost quite a few players in the process.

On Monday, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris was ruled out less than an hour before tip-off against the Blazers as he tested positive for COVID-19. After getting entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol, Harris was ruled out for Monday's game and hasn't seen the court since.

Although the veteran forward Danny Green appeared in Monday's game against Portland, he left after checking in for 19 minutes as he was dealing with hamstring tightness. Green would go on to miss the next two matchups and was ruled out ahead of Saturday's rematch against Chicago.

In addition to Green and Harris, the Sixers also lost Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle as they've been added to the NBA's health and safety protocol as well. And to top it all off, Ben Simmons has yet to make his season debut and was ruled out for Saturday's matchup as well.

With Harris, Green, Joe, Thybulle, Simmons, and the injured two-way guard Grant Riller all ruled out for Saturday's game, the Sixers were forced to call up some reinforcements from their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

On Saturday, Philly's rookie first-round pick Jaden Springer was called up along with the undrafted forward out of Michigan State Aaron Henry. Although Springer and Henry were expected to make their G League debuts against the Long Island Nets on Saturday, the Sixers needed them for depth purposes out in Chicago on Saturday.

