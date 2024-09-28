Sixers Center Reacts to Knicks’ Trade for Karl Anthony-Towns
The New York Knicks are going all in. When they wanted another star-level wing, they went out and struck a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Mikal Bridges.
After losing the veteran center Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency and finding out Mitchell Robinson’s injury timeline, the Knicks realized they needed to address the center position. The Minnesota Timberwolves were open to a deal, which led Karl Anthony-Towns to end up as the newest member of the Knicks.
Suddenly, the Philadelphia 76ers’ frontcourt has another All-Star competitor to face four times a year.
On Friday, 76ers center Andre Drummond reacted to the trade.
“Kat to the Knicks 👀 things just got interesting.”
Back in Philly for a second stint, Drummond understands the value he brings to a Sixers team that struggled with rebounding in their first-round playoff series against the Knicks just last season.
Since entering the NBA in 2012, Drummond has been one of the NBA’s most productive rebounders. He led the league in boards per game for the first time in 2015-2016 with 15 rebounds per game. After averaging 14 rebounds per game the following year, Drummond was the rebounding champion for the next four seasons.
As he’s taken on a reserve role lately, Drummond hasn’t reached the rebounding champion conversation in some time. However, he was an important piece in the absence of Joel Embiid prior to getting traded during the 2021-2022 NBA season.
The presence of Towns definitely gives the Knicks a major boost ahead of an important season for the New York-based franchise. While the battle of Embiid and Towns will make headlines, Drummond will be involved as well as he’s expected to resume a role as Embiid’s primary backup.