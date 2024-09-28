All 76ers

Sixers Center Reacts to Knicks’ Trade for Karl Anthony-Towns

After the Knicks traded for Karl Anthony-Towns, Andre Drummond reacted on social media.

Justin Grasso

Nov 19, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are going all in. When they wanted another star-level wing, they went out and struck a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Mikal Bridges.

After losing the veteran center Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency and finding out Mitchell Robinson’s injury timeline, the Knicks realized they needed to address the center position. The Minnesota Timberwolves were open to a deal, which led Karl Anthony-Towns to end up as the newest member of the Knicks.

Suddenly, the Philadelphia 76ers’ frontcourt has another All-Star competitor to face four times a year.

On Friday, 76ers center Andre Drummond reacted to the trade.

“Kat to the Knicks 👀 things just got interesting.”

Back in Philly for a second stint, Drummond understands the value he brings to a Sixers team that struggled with rebounding in their first-round playoff series against the Knicks just last season.

Since entering the NBA in 2012, Drummond has been one of the NBA’s most productive rebounders. He led the league in boards per game for the first time in 2015-2016 with 15 rebounds per game. After averaging 14 rebounds per game the following year, Drummond was the rebounding champion for the next four seasons.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

As he’s taken on a reserve role lately, Drummond hasn’t reached the rebounding champion conversation in some time. However, he was an important piece in the absence of Joel Embiid prior to getting traded during the 2021-2022 NBA season.

The presence of Towns definitely gives the Knicks a major boost ahead of an important season for the New York-based franchise. While the battle of Embiid and Towns will make headlines, Drummond will be involved as well as he’s expected to resume a role as Embiid’s primary backup.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News