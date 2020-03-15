Sixers' Latest Opponent Christian Wood Tests Positive for COVID-19

This past Wednesday night was an emotional roller coaster for the NBA. That afternoon, the league held a conference among team owners and governors to come up with a plan to avoid the coronavirus as best as they can.

It started with limiting the media's access to the players by shutting down the locker rooms for the time being. There were discussions about potentially closing off the stands for essential personnel only, but the NBA didn't put the plan in place to not allow fans to enter arenas. It was already too late by then, though.

Shortly after the Sixers wrapped up Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Pistons, the NBA shut down indefinitely. Across the league, Utah Jazz superstar Rudy Gobert ended up testing positive for COVID-19. The following morning, his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, was one that popped up with positive results as well.

Considering there were two cases of the virus in the league, the NBA came up with a plan to have teams get tested accordingly. It all started with the Toronto Raptors, who played the Jazz earlier in the week. Fortunately, all of Toronto's tested personnel came away by testing negative.

The same cannot be said about Utah's opponent from last Saturday, the Detroit Pistons. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Pistons' rising star Christian Wood has tested positive for the coronavirus. Just on Wednesday, Wood was a standout on the court against the Sixers as he posted a career-high of 32 points.

According to Shams, the Pistons' forward showed no symptoms upon getting tested. With that news, it becomes almost inevitable the Sixers will look to get their players, coaches, and other staffers to get tested soon. As of a couple of days ago, the team was putting together arrangements for tests. So far, there's no word yet potential results.

