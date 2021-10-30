Sixers Clear Embiid for Action vs. Hawks on Saturday

Ever since the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Sixers center Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable leading up to every matchup outside of the opener. During the first few minutes of the regular season, Embiid was kneed in the knee by a member of New Orleans, and since then, he's been dealing with soreness.

Despite being questionable for four out of five games, Embiid has yet to miss a matchup for the Sixers. Following Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons, the All-Star mentioned that he couldn't make any excuses due to his setback.

"Like I always say, there are no excuses," Embiid said after Thursday's victory over the Pistons. "I'm fine, I can't complain, I am doing what I love, and every single day I wake up, and that's what I want to do, and that's what I want to keep focusing on and whatever happens, happens but I am fine."

In addition to Embiid downplaying his soreness, he also mentioned that he's pushing through whatever pain he's going through to ensure he's there for his team when they need him throughout the regular season.

I'm just trying to be available for my teammates and my team, every single night playing hard, trying to do the best job I can," Embiid said. "[Awards have] nothing to do with anything, and every single year I come in with the mindset of playing as many games as I can. This year, obviously, that first game is unfortunate. It happened, I got hit during the first game, and it kind of handicapped me, but every single year I come in with the mindset that I got to play more games than I have in the past. So far this year, I am on the right path, and whatever I am needed to do, I am going to be doing it."

Leading up to Saturday's game, Embiid has yet to miss a game for the 76ers this year. Although he was listed as questionable on Friday night, the team only needed to see the All-Star go through Saturday morning shootaround to ensure the big man will be ready for the big matchup against Atlanta on Saturday. Per Philly's Saturday morning injury report, Embiid is available for the big rematch.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.