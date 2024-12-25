Sixers Coach Praises 12-Time NBA All-Star Before Matchup vs Spurs
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took the floor in what ended up being a chaotic matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Prior to the matchup, head coach Nick Nurse had some high praise for one of the NBA's longest-tenured players.
This game featured two point guards who have racked up nearly two decade's worth of mileage in the NBA. On the Sixers' side, there was Kyle Lowry. As for the Spurs, they are led by 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.
Paul has bounced around the league in recent years, and decided to join the Spurs on a one-year deal in free agency. Instead of joining a contender to compete for a title, the veteran guard opted to join a younger team and help be a mentor for the next generation.
During his pre-game media availability, Nurse was asked his thoughts on Paul. He had nothing but praise for the former superstar, saying that every team he found himself on ended up turning into a winner.
"I really like what they've done," Nurse said. "You add Chris Paul who can really run the show is a real winner. His teams that he plays on win a lot of games, a lot. Just proven in his career."
Paul has certainly proven he can be a winning piece to any team he's on, but that was not the case on Monday. Despite Joel Embiid being ejected at the end of the first half, the Sixers managed to hold on and take down the Spurs by a final score of 111-106.
The veteran point guard started the game and logged 34 minutes. In his time on the floor, Paul recorded a stat line 12 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.