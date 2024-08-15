Sixers Coach Praises Daryl Morey for Successful Offseason Moves
Looking at the full landscape of offseason moves, few executives were harder at work this summer than Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia 76ers. He spent the past year creating a large amount of cap space, and made the most of it come free agency.
In one offseason, Daryl Morey managed to completely change the trajectory of the franchise. He added more star power alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the form of Paul George, and added numerous depth pieces around them.
During a recent interview, Sixers coach Nick Nurse was asked about the moves Morey pulled off this summer. He applauded the executive for his work, claiming they hit on almost all of their main targets.
"Give him a lot of credit first of all. I think all things that end up in a successful situation start with a plan, but then you got to execute that plan," Nurse said. "Arguably you could say we hit all the parts of the plan we were trying to hit this summer."
Nurse wasn't talking about just the George signing either. He made sure to credit all the moves the Sixers have made this offseason.
"Obviously Paul is the big signing but I don't underestimate any of them from Kyle to Kelly to Andre to Eric to Jeff Dowtin to Ricky to all the stuff it ends up being in the end," he continued. "They're all important pieces that we needed. Caleb Martin in there too."
This upcoming season will mark Nurse's second year with the Sixers since taking over for Doc Rivers. Morey was able to collect this promising group of talent, and now it's on him to put systems in place for the Sixers to reach their full potential.