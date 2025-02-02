Sixers Coach Reacts to Blockbuster Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for a nationally televised matchup against the Boston Celtics. Before the action got underway, head coach Nick Nurse gave his thoughts on the biggest news around the NBA.
Shockwaves were sent through the league late Saturday night after news of a massive blockbuster trade. In a shocking turn of events, the Dallas Mavericks parted with their franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic. He is on his way to the LA Lakers to join forces with LeBron James, with Anthony Davis being the key piece of the return package.
While speaking with the media before Sunday's matchup against the Celtics, Nurse shared his reactions to the blockbuster trade:
"Unprecedented that those kind of players are moving," Nurse said. "Surprising for sure, but I think there's been a lot of stars moving in the recent years we've all been surprised by and that kind of stuff."
Doncic has been one of the league's top young stars for some time now, making this trade so shocking. The five-time All-Star will embark on a new chapter of his career, playing alongside an all-time talent in the process.
The Sixers will not have a chance to see this new-look Lakers squad in action again this season, unless they both manage to reach the NBA Finals. LeBron James and company just traveled to Philly last week for the second and final regular season matchup between these squads. Led by a strong offensive showing from Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers were able to walk away victorious.
Fresh off a nail-biting loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, the Sixers were look to get back on track as they face off against the defending champions. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm Easter Time and will air on ESPN.