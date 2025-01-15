Sixers Coach Reacts to Shorthanded Roster vs OKC Thunder
In the hours leading up to their matchup with the OKC Thunder, the Philadelphia 76ers saw their pool of available players slowly dwindle. By the time starting lineups were announced, Nick Nurse had just nine players at his disposal.
Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry, and KJ Martin were among those initially ruled out. Tyrese Maxey and Caleb Martin were both game-time decisions, and ended up being scratched closer to tip-off. Then, after being listed as probable all day, Paul George was an extremely late scratch due to ankle soreness.
The shorthanded Sixers fought hard against the Thunder, getting the game within striking distance early in the fourth quarter. However, it all ended up being for not. Led by another strong outing from MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC walked out of Philly with a 118-102 win.
Following the game, Nurse was asked about his thought process in situations like this when multiple players are ruled out so late in the day:
"My reaction is about the same as it's been most of the year," Nurse said. "You take a little bit of a gut punch and then you regroup and figure out the starting lineups, and you figure out the rotations. You figure out what needs to change on the game plan as quick as possible and go play."
With so many rotation players out on Tuesday, it led to guys on the end of the bench having a chance to showcase their skills. Two-way player Justin Edwards fully capitalized on the situation, posting a team-high 25 points in 35 minutes off the bench.
Nurse was asked about the status of Maxey and PG, but was unable to provide an update. Nonetheless, the Sixers find themselves with a quick turnaround. They'll be back in action again on Wednesday to host the New York Knicks in a nationally televised matchup.
