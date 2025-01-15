All 76ers

Sixers Coach Reacts to Shorthanded Roster vs OKC Thunder

Sixers had just nine available players due to litany of injuries.

Kevin McCormick

Jan 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the hours leading up to their matchup with the OKC Thunder, the Philadelphia 76ers saw their pool of available players slowly dwindle. By the time starting lineups were announced, Nick Nurse had just nine players at his disposal.

Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry, and KJ Martin were among those initially ruled out. Tyrese Maxey and Caleb Martin were both game-time decisions, and ended up being scratched closer to tip-off. Then, after being listed as probable all day, Paul George was an extremely late scratch due to ankle soreness.

The shorthanded Sixers fought hard against the Thunder, getting the game within striking distance early in the fourth quarter. However, it all ended up being for not. Led by another strong outing from MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC walked out of Philly with a 118-102 win.

76ers vs Thunder.
Jan 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles past Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Following the game, Nurse was asked about his thought process in situations like this when multiple players are ruled out so late in the day:

"My reaction is about the same as it's been most of the year," Nurse said. "You take a little bit of a gut punch and then you regroup and figure out the starting lineups, and you figure out the rotations. You figure out what needs to change on the game plan as quick as possible and go play."

With so many rotation players out on Tuesday, it led to guys on the end of the bench having a chance to showcase their skills. Two-way player Justin Edwards fully capitalized on the situation, posting a team-high 25 points in 35 minutes off the bench.

Nurse was asked about the status of Maxey and PG, but was unable to provide an update. Nonetheless, the Sixers find themselves with a quick turnaround. They'll be back in action again on Wednesday to host the New York Knicks in a nationally televised matchup.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News