Sixers Coach Reacts to Tyrese Maxey's 43-Point Outing vs Lakers
Coming off an impressive showing in their back-to-back over the weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers were back in action on their home floor Tuesday. Next up on the schedule was a nationally televised matchup against LeBron James and the LA Lakers.
Similar to their recent stretch, the Sixers found themselves shorthanded in this matchup. Joel Embiid remained out of action, and Paul George was also sidelined following a finger injury against the Bulls. This left Tyrese Maxey to lead the charge, and he would do so in a big way.
Maxey got going early against the Lakers and never looked back. By the time he took his final exit, the All-Star guard had a game-high 43 points on impressive 57.7% shooting from the field. Thanks to this big outing from Maxey, the Sixers were able to keep their winning streak alive against LA.
Following the Sixers' 118-014 victory, head coach Nick Nurse was asked his thoughts on Maxey's outing. As expected, he had nothing but praise for his star guard.
"Obviously another big one, he's on quite a run," Nurse said. "He found some people to go at. I thought his variety of what he did tonight was pretty special."
As Nurse mentioned, this outing was another addition to what has been a stellar run from Maxey. 43 is the second-most points he's scored in a game this season, and marks 11 straight games with at least 28 points.
To put it simply, this is the version of Maxey the Sixers are going to need moving forward. With Embiid and PG likely to miss time throughout the regular season, he needs to be ready to supercharge the offense on any give night. Not to mention his assertive causes the defense to change its game plan, resulting in opportunities for others offensively as well. Being the top option is still something he's getting used to, but performances like this show Maxey is finding his stride.
The Sixers will look to keep their momentum rolling Wednesday when they take on the Sacramento Kings in the second leg of a back-to-back.