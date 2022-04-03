The Philadelphia 76ers had an opportunity to clinch a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Saturday. Before the Sixers tipped off against the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA announced that with a win on Saturday and a Cleveland Cavaliers loss, the Sixers would officially punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The first scenario played out perfectly for Philly. After a tight first half, the Sixers turned their play up a notch in the second half and dominated the Hornets. Suddenly, the Sixers' three-game losing streak didn't mean much, as a 144-114 victory allowed the Sixers to get out of their rut and potentially notch their spot in the postseason.

Although the Sixers accomplished their task, the Cavaliers prevented the 76ers from clinching their spot on Saturday. With a dominant victory against the New York Knicks, the Cavaliers improved their record to 43-35 and made Sunday's game between Cleveland and Philadelphia more interesting.

What Will It Take for Philly to Clinch a Spot?

After defeating the Hornets on Saturday afternoon, the Sixers hit the road right away to head to Cleveland. On Sunday, the Sixers will tip-off against the Cavaliers a little over 24 hours after wrapping up their matchup against the Hornets.

With a victory over Cleveland, the Sixers become the next team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a playoff berth. A loss keeps them waiting for another day.

In the three matchups between the Sixers and the Cavaliers this season, Philadelphia came out on top with wins in every game. Can they get a season's sweep over Cleveland on Sunday? Soon enough, we'll find out.

