Utah Jazz Have Several Trade Prospects Sixers Could Consider

The Utah Jazz are in the fast lane heading towards a rebuild. After coming up short in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the rumors of a potential star duo breakup between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell came true when the Jazz sent Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After receiving a haul of picks and players, the Jazz were expected to re-tool the roster around their other All-Star, Donovan Mitchell. After avoiding Mitchell-related calls for weeks, the Jazz eventually decided to take things in a different direction.

Mitchell became available for a trade, with the New York Knicks being their top suitor. Although a trade between the Jazz and the Knicks seemed likely to happen sooner than later, the two organizations couldn’t strike a deal earlier this week.

Once the Knicks signed their 22-year-old guard RJ Barrett to a four-year extension, the move complicated trade discussions between the Jazz and the Knicks. Then the Cleveland Cavaliers entered the sweepstakes and took advantage.

On Thursday, the Jazz agreed to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In return, they received Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three first-round picks, and two future pick swaps.

When the Jazz made their first blockbuster move of the summer by trading Gobert, one of the prospects in the deal from Minnesota, Patrick Beverley, was flipped to the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Utah intends to hold onto the former Cleveland prospects as they are labeled “keepers” on the rebuilding roster.

Fire Sale In Utah

Although the Jazz don’t have interest in moving any of their recently acquired prospects, the fire sale is still going on.

Per Wojnarowski, Utah still has “coveted veteran trade asserts” on the roster. The ESPN insider named the 33-year-old Bojan Bogdanovic, the one-time All-Star Mike Conley, and the former Sixth-Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson, as potential trade prospects.

That’s where the situation gets interesting for the Philadelphia 76ers. Although Philly didn’t star hunt in an attempt to try and acquire Mitchell from the Jazz, they are willing to make trades on a smaller scale, similar to how they made a draft night move to acquire a backup guard in De’Anthony Melton.

A player like Jordan Clarkson could be an excellent addition to Philly’s bench. Last season, Clarkson appeared in 79 games for the Jazz, averaging 16 points while draining 32 percent of his threes.

Before Clarkson landed with the Jazz after a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philly’s previous front office showed interest in the veteran guard. Of course, he’s improved a lot since then, which means he’ll be more expensive this time around.

Landing Clarkson wouldn’t be an easy move for the 76ers, but it’s something the team could explore in the coming weeks as the fire sale continues in Utah.

