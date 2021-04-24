Sixers Could Face Bucks Without Embiid, Korkmaz on Saturday

Just when it seemed like the Sixers were inching closer to full health, things take a turn in the opposite direction. After getting two starters back on Thursday in Tobias Harris and Seth Curry, a new starter has found himself on the injury report.

Along with Ben Simmons being out, Joel Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz are listed as questionable in the latest injury report. Embiid is dealing with shoulder soreness, while Korkmaz continues to battle with a sprained ankle.

Embiid's shoulder appeared to be bothering him late in Thursday's matchup, so it is not too surprising that he has found his way onto the injury report. If Embiid does sit on Saturday, it's going to be tough for the Sixers to keep up with Milwaukee.

Having no Embiid or Simmons will leave the Sixers very limited in players to put on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tobias Harris defended him at times in the first matchup and will likely spend a majority of his time defending him on Saturday.

Embiid has said he does not want to sit games with the team being shorthanded. His focus remains on the top seed in the conference, along with keeping his name in the MVP conversation. With all things considered, the Sixers still need to weigh heavily on the side of caution.

With no chance of winning the season series now, it is senseless to roll Embiid out there if he is not 100%. The Bucks sweeping the season series is not great, but the long view still needs to be kept in mind.

Going into the playoffs healthy needs to be the Sixers' primary objective. While another win does inch the Bucks closer in the standings, the Sixers have an easy schedule to close the season that should allow them to create the separation they need.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.