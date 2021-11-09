Sixers Issue Credit to Julius Randle for Putting Them Away

The New York Knicks were hunting for a blowout on Monday night in South Philadelphia. For the first half, it seemed they might get it. Before Monday night's matchup, the Knicks were just one of two teams to defeat the 8-2 Sixers.

They would get a prime opportunity to get a 2-0 lead on the regular-season series against Philadelphia on Monday as the Sixers were without Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle, and Joel Embiid.

Despite leading by as much as 19 points in the first half, the Knicks couldn't put the Sixers away early. Coming out for the second half, the Sixers outscored New York 25-14 in the third quarter. Although they've brought the game within a one-possession reach several times, the Sixers found themselves failing to snag a lead as Knicks star Julius Randle would hit a tough shot to keep the Knicks out in front every time.

"He made that one runner, whatever that thing was," said Sixers coach Doc Rivers when discussing Randle. "That was just a brutally tough shot. Listen, he can catch and shoot threes. Give him credit. Great kid. He's worked his butt off and has changed the narrative on him. So give him all the credit. I'm very happy for him, except for tonight," Rivers laughed.

Without guys like Embiid, Tobias Harris, and even Ben Simmons in the lineup on Monday, the Sixers were forced to play small ball. And their most reliable defender they could place on Randle in crunch time was the six-six 34-year-old forward Danny Green, which wasn't necessarily an ideal matchup for Philly.

"We had Danny Green guarding him for the majority of the game," said Seth Curry, who laughed it off. "I hope he had a good matchup for him. He grinded it out, forced some tough shots still, and that's a guy you just shake his hand. Danny worked hard."

"We were undersized," Doc Rivers explained. "I thought a couple of them we were gonna switch and didn't. That would've put a smaller guy on him, which wouldn't have helped. He knows how to use his body. He's tough."

Randle wrapped up the game by scoring a game-high of 31 points in 35 minutes. While he had a relatively quiet first half, Randle collected 20 of his 31 points in the second half of the game when he shot 7-13 from the field in 17 minutes.

"He's a great player," said Sixers veteran Andre Drummond. "He had somebody who was three of four inches shorter than him, and he's shooting over the top of him. There's not much you can do. We played him to the best of our ability, and he made shots. He's an NBA player."

Randle's effort on Monday night helped the Knicks put the Sixers away 103-96. With that victory, the Knicks move to 7-4 on the year, while the Sixers snap their six-game winning streak and pick up their third loss of the season. While it certainly wasn't the outcome they wanted, the Sixers have no time to sulk as they are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks less than 24 hours after wrapping up Monday's game.

