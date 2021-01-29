Sixers Credit Sam Cassell for Helping Minimize Ben Simmons' Turnovers

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers won't put a traditional title on Ben Simmons' position. In past years, former Sixers head coach Brett Brown made it clear that the young star was the 76ers' point guard. Rivers, on the other hand, doesn't consider Simmons to be the team's point. Instead, he considers Simmons to be the "facilitator."

No matter what the position is called, Simmons knows he has to take care of the ball. Considering he's a big risk-taker when it comes to the aggressive passes he makes, he's been prone to turning the ball over frequently over time.

Coming into the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Sixers' new coaching staff had a goal to help Simmons minimize his turnovers. Although he's averaging 3.5 turnovers-per-game, which matches his exact average in that department over the last two years, Sixers assistant Sam Cassell has acted as a "turnover whisperer" for Simmons lately, which has helped the veteran take care of the ball recently.

"Sam destroys him every time on every turnover,” Rivers revealed after Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. "Even the one today, if you saw, he was looking over at the bench because Sam literally lost his mind on it. So Sam is the turnover whisperer, I guess right now because he’s all over Ben about it.”

Against the NBA's top team on Wednesday night, Simmons turned the ball over just one time. He also registered a triple-double by collecting 17 points, 10 assists, and 11 rebounds. Simmons still has work to do in the consistency department, but over the last four games, the veteran has averaged just 1.8 turnovers-per-game. And the Sixers star acknowledged Sam Cassell for that.

“Sam has been on my a**, and that’s a good thing,” the veteran said. “I’m a point guard. I’m gonna have the ball in my hands a lot of the time, so I gotta take care of it. We try to make sure teams don’t have fast breaks and that's something that doesn't happen if I don't turn over the ball. As long as I take care of the ball and lower my turnovers, find my guys, and have high assists, I think we’ll be alright.”

Simmons and the Sixers are off to a great start this season, but they have to sustain their early success as the season goes on. As long as key players such as Simmons and Joel Embiid take care of the ball, the 76ers will be in good shape when the playoffs roll around as their solid defense will force opposing teams to earn their points in the half-court offense.

