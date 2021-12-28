Danny Green, Andre Drummond Remain Out vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers are beginning to get healthier. After starting off the 2021-2022 NBA season relatively healthy, the Sixers started losing players to physical setbacks and COVID-19-related issues.

Last month, four players entered the NBA's health and safety protocol as the Sixers became one of the few teams to deal with an outbreak at the time. This month, every team in the league is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at some capacity, and the 76ers are in a similar position.

After losing Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Isaiah Joe, and Joel Embiid for several games last month due to COVID-19, the Sixers saw another outbreak recently, which started with the veteran forward Georges Niang.

Two weeks ago, Niang entered the protocol suddenly as the Sixers geared up for a matchup against the Miami Heat. A couple of days later, Shake Milton and Andre Drummond became the second and third members of the team to enter the protocol this month.

Following Philadelphia's thrilling win over the Boston Celtics last Monday, Sixers veteran Danny Green became the fourth member to enter the protocol. The good news is the Sixers got Georges Niang back in the mix on Sunday. As they faced the Washington Wizards, Niang was back in action for the first time in over four games.

Meanwhile, everybody else in the protocol missed the Sunday night outing in D.C. and are slated to miss Tuesday night's game in Toronto as well. As the Sixers are set to play the Raptors for the first time this year, they'll do so without Milton, Drummond, and Green in the mix as they've already been ruled out.

It's unclear when those guys will return -- but Drummond and Milton should be back in action sooner than later as they've been away from the team for over a week now.

