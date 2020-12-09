Danny Green Plans to Challenge Ben Simmons to Shoot

Whenever Ben Simmons' name is mentioned in conversations among basketball fans, the topic of discussion typically centers around one thing; Simmons' jump shot. Coming into the NBA, Simmons made it known he planned to play the point guard position wherever he went.

As we know, Simmons ended up with the Sixers after getting drafted first overall in 2016. As expected, when Simmons debuted for his rookie season in 2017, the former LSU forward became Philly's starting point guard.

Simmons' talent as an overall player cannot be questioned. Offensively, he's still able to drive to the hoop and score and is an above-average passer. Defensively, Simmons is one of the best in the game.

But regardless of how good he is in every other area, he won't escape the jump shot narrative until he can consistently knock them down. In the past, Simmons hasn't necessarily given a one-hundred percent effort in attempting to add a jumper to his game.

As he's a selfless playmaker above all things, Simmons avoided utilizing his jumper more often than not by making plays in other ways. At a certain point, though, something's got to give.

Before this season, Simmons didn't really have any seasoned veterans to challenge him as the Sixers were always on the younger and inexperienced side. This year, though, that changes. Veteran guard Danny Green, who has been with four different organizations and won three championships in his career, knows what it takes to win it all. Fortunately, he's also an outspoken leader on and off the court.

Coming into Philly, Green has every intention to help teach younger and older players around him -- but he also plans on challenging players to be better versions of themselves. And recently, Green revealed he intends on challenging Simmons to unlock the desired part of his game.

"I’m gonna try to take it upon myself to challenge him," Green said on his podcast 'Inside the Green Room' this week. "Put him in some uncomfortable situations or positions to make himself more comfortable doing those things, and that may be taking at least one corner three a game just to keep the defense honest."

Like many, Green has seen Simmons' jumper in action. There's enough evidence that has gone around in the past that proves Simmons can take shots and make them -- he just simply won't do it consistently in a game setting.

The good news is Simmons has been focusing on his shot this offseason as he's been working with new Sixers assistant Sam Cassell. The former NBA guard, who comes from the Los Angeles Clippers' staff, has been praised by star guards in the past for helping them fine-tune their shots.

Now, Simmons has the opportunity to work with Cassell. And if all goes well with Cassell, perhaps Danny Green's motivational tactic becomes the next step in ensuring Simmons is ready to start knocking down shots on a game-by-game basis.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_